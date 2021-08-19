Orlando City SC takes on Chicago after 3 straight ties

Chicago Fire (5-10-5) vs. Orlando City SC (8-4-7)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Orlando City SC -115, Chicago +100BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Chicago after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road during the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and had 24 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured).

Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).