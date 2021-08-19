Reed withdraws from Northern Trust with ankle injury

Patrick Reed of United States watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Patrick Reed withdrew from The Northern Trust on Thursday with an ankle injury, missing the first of two events remaining before the end of Ryder Cup qualifying.

The PGA Tour did not receive details on the nature of the injury.

Reed is No. 22 in the FedEx Cup and already assured of being in the field next week outside Baltimore. But with the points tripled in value for the postseason, reaching the Tour Championship becomes a little more difficult.

Of more immediate concern is the Ryder Cup.

The top six automatically qualify after the BMW Championship next week. Reed is No. 9 in the U.S. standings. Six more players will be captain's picks after the Tour Championship.