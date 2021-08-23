Sports
Marlins prospect Edward Cabrera to make MLB debut Wednesday
Highly regarded Miami Marlins pitching prospect Edward Cabrera is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday against Washington.
Cabrera, 23, is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 starts at three minor league levels this year. He was sidelined early in the season by a biceps injury.
The right-handed Dominican is 19-25 with a 3.54 ERA in five seasons in the minors with 361 strikeouts in 341 innings.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Wednesday's game is in Miami, not Washington.
