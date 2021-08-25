Cabrera scheduled to start for Miami against Washington

Washington Nationals (54-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-75, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -109, Nationals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins are 30-31 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Miguel Rojas leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Nationals are 23-37 on the road. Washington has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the team with 20, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-1. Erick Fedde recorded his sixth victory and Tres Barrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Jesus Luzardo registered his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .470.

Soto leads the Nationals with 20 home runs and is slugging .508.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .210 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).