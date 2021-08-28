Sports

Berry scores 2 late goals to lift Crew past Cincinnati, 3-2

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Samuel Piette (not shown) against Toronto FC during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Samuel Piette (not shown) against Toronto FC during first-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Graham Hughes AP
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Miguel Berry scored twice in a 1:18 span and the Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Columbus (7-9-6) won for the first time since July 24 when it beat Atlanta 1-0. Cincinnati (3-9-8) is winless in a franchise-record 11 matches, with seven ending in draws.

Berry tied it at 2 in the 81st minute when goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer failed to wrap it up and punched a short tap in off the ricochet.

In the 83rd minute, Cincinnati defender Gustavo Vallecilla attempted to clear Vermeer’s save, but deflected the ball off Berry’s thigh and into the net.

Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring for Columbus in the 45th minute. Ronald Matarrita tied it in first-half stoppage time, and Isaac Atanga have Cincinnati the lead in the 74th.

MONTREAL 3, TORONTO FC 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie in the 68th minute and Montreal beat 10-man Toronto FC.

Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (7-7-7).

Ifunanyachi Achara scored for MLS-worst Toronto (3-12-6). The Reds played a man down after midfielder Noble Okello was given a red card for a high challenge caught Victor Wanyama in the thigh in the fifth minute.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Golf

PGA Tour BMW Championship: Patrick Cantlay catches Bryson DeChambeau to share tournament lead heading into final round

Sports

Wild sign veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to 1-year deal

August 28, 2021 5:41 PM

Sports

Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

August 28, 2021 5:41 PM

Sports

Skylar Diggins-Smith helps Mercury beat Liberty 80-64

August 28, 2021 5:41 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service