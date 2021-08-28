Barnes scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (78-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-72, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +132, Brewers -152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Twins Saturday.

The Twins are 31-33 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Polanco leads them with 24, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

The Brewers are 42-22 on the road. Milwaukee is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .287.

The Twins won the last meeting 2-0. Andrew Albers earned his first victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Eric Lauer registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 51 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Avisail Garcia ranks second on the Brewers with 108 hits and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .233 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring), Willy Adames: (quad).