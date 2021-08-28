Leicester beats winless Norwich 2-1 in Premier League

Norwich City's Josh Sargent, left, shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) AP

Marc Albrighton’s deflected strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory on Saturday that left Norwich without a point in its three games since returning to the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy curled in the opener for Leicester in the eighth minute but it was canceled out by Teemu Pukki netting a penalty in the 44th after Caglar Soyuncu slid in to foul Pierre Lees-Melou.

Daniel Farke’s hosts had looked the more likely to find a winner but Albrighton punished the Canaries in the 76th after being set up by Vardy.

Celebrations by Norwich late on were cut short when Kenny McLean’s header was ruled out for offside.

Leicester moved onto six points after three games.