Morgan expected to start for Cleveland against Boston

Boston Red Sox (75-56, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (63-64, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +139, Red Sox -161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Boston will meet on Sunday.

The Indians are 34-30 in home games in 2020. Cleveland's lineup has 164 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 30 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 34-30 away from home. Boston has slugged .445 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Garrett Whitlock recorded his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Nick Wittgren took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 127 hits and has 44 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .277 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Kike Hernandez: (health protocols), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).