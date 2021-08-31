Corbin expected to start for Washington against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies (67-64, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-75, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (2-4, 6.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-13, 6.09 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -113, Phillies -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Nationals Tuesday.

The Nationals are 31-34 in home games in 2020. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .427.

The Phillies are 28-36 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .405 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .589.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-4. Zack Wheeler recorded his 11th victory and Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Josiah Gray took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 40 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 118 hits and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alcides Escobar: (knee), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), J.T. Realmuto: (ankle), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).