Skubal expected to start for the Tigers against the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (72-59, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-70, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 3.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-11, 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -103, Athletics -114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Oakland will square off on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 34-33 on their home turf. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .352.

The Athletics are 35-28 on the road. Oakland has hit 162 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the team with 32, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Lou Trivino earned his first victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Gregory Soto took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 48 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Wily Peralta: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (face), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Cole Irvin: (hip), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19).