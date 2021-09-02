Ferreira leads FC Dallas against Real Salt Lake after 2-goal performance

FC Dallas (6-9-7) vs. Real Salt Lake (7-8-6)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -100, FC Dallas +264, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas faces Real Salt Lake after Jesus Ferreira totaled two goals against Austin FC.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home a season ago. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez.

FC Dallas: Facundo Quignon (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).