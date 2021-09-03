Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Nolin expected to start for the Nationals against the Mets

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Mets (66-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-77, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +132, Mets -152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and New York will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 31-36 on their home turf. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Patrick Corbin leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Mets have gone 25-40 away from home. New York is slugging .383 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .497.

The Mets won the last meeting 9-4. Tylor Megill earned his second victory and Jonathan Villar went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Erick Fedde registered his ninth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 122 hits and has 75 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 116 hits and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mets: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

