Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win

The Associated Press

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.

The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.

Chestnut's 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant's 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Smith’s two touchdowns help Baylor evade Texas State, 29-20

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Dike has goal, assist in return, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Dike has goal and assists, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

September 05, 2021 1:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service