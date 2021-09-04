Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead St. 68-10

James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson (12) throws a pass during the first half against Morehead State in an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP) AP

Cole Johnson matched a program record with five touchdown passes, leading second-ranked James Madison in a 68-10 rout of Morehead State on Saturday night in a season opener.

Kaelon Black had 100 yards rushing for the Dukes. Latrele Palmer added 98 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.

Johnson was 19-of-28 passing for 299 yards. He hit a wide-open Kris Thornton for a 54-yard touchdown on the Dukes' opening series. The pair connected again for a 5-yard touchdown that stretched the Dukes' lead to 31-3 early in the third quarter. Johnson floated a 32-yard pass to Kevin Curry Jr. in the end zone in the fourth for his fifth scoring throw.

The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing. They also scored a program-best 51 points in the second half.

Mark Pappas completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards but threw three interceptions for Morehead State.