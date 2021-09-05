NAIA Indiana Wesleyan defeats Valparaiso 28-10

Jacquez Carter broke a 32-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive, and Indiana Wesleyan added three more unanswered scores in the first quarter en route to a 28-10 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Indiana Wesleyan, which competes in the NAIA, rolled past Division I Valpo to win its third straight home opener. Brayden Smith had 126 yards receiving on six catches, and added a 71-yard punt return for the Wildcats' second touchdown. Devodney Alford rushed for two scores and 120 yards.

Donovan Shelton, with 11 tackles and an interception, led a defense that forced three fumbles and picked off Valpo four times.

Valparaiso came into the season with a new mascot name, the Beacons, and the program's best winning percentage since 1999 after a 4-2 spring season.

Teryn Berry passed for 174 yards, completing 15 of 30 for the Beacons. Chuck Maxwell gained 77 yards rushing, including a 45-yard burst in the third quarter for Valparaiso's lone touchdown.

Grady Paul chased down Berry and sacked him just beyond midfield for a loss of 14 yards as Indiana Wesleyan blunted a late Valparaiso threat, preserving the win.