Denton Ryan still leads Texas 5A D-I despite loss to rival
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (2-0) W: Euless Trinity, 34-14 1
2 Katy (2-0) W: Cypress Woods, 42-7 2
3 Southlake Carroll (2-0) W:, 36-35. Rockwall-Heath 3
4 Galena Park North Shore (2-0) W: Klein Collins, 34-7 4
5 Humble Atascocita (2-0) W: Allen, 41-20 5
6 Lake Travis (2-0) W: Converse Judson, 52-20 7
7 Denton Guyer (2-0) W: Denton Ryan, 14-7 OT 11
8 Duncanville (1-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-27 9
9 Katy Tompkins (2-0) W: League City Clear Springs, 53-43 12
10 Rockwall-Heath (1-1) L: Southlake Carroll, 36-35 10
11 Rockwall (2-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 75-28 13
12 Arlington Martin (1-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-15 14
13 Euless Trinity (1-1) L: Austin Westlake, 34-14 6
14 Allen (1-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 41-20 8
15 SA Northside Brennan (2-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 27-10 15
16 Spring (2-0) W: Klein Oak, 49-0 16
17 Cibolo Steele (2-0) W: SA Reagan, 14-6 18
18 Spring Westfield (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-12 19
19 Cypress Bridgeland (2-0) W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-14 20
20 Converse Judson (1-1) L: Lake Travis, 52-20 17
21 Midland Legacy (2-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 51-48 21
22 Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0) W: Dickinson, 42-36 22
23 DeSoto (1-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 45-21 23
24 League City Clear Falls (2-0) W: Pasadena Memorial, 34-7 24
25 Round Rock (2-0) W: Belton, 35-0 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (1-1) L: Denton Guyer, 14-7 (OT) 1
2 College Station (2-0) W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-7 2
3 Manvel (1-1) W: Crosby, 35-21 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (1-1) W: Flower Mound, 28-24 4
5 Colleyville Heritage (2-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 52-0 5
6 CC Veterans Memorial (2-0) W: CC Miller, 62-21 8
7 Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 14-0 7
8 Frisco Lone Star (1-1) L: Aledo, 45-35 6
9 Cedar Park (1-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 10
10 Amarillo Tascosa (1-1) L: Midland Legacy, 51-48 9
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Aledo (2-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 45-35 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) W: Fort Bend Elkins, 49-7 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (2-0) W: Sulphur Springs, 71-7 3
4 Huntsville (1-0) W: Willis, 43-31 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (2-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-7 5
6 Ennis (2-0) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 36-29 6
7 College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 62-7 8
8 Leander Rouse (2-0) W: Austin Anderson, 57-54 7
9 Denison (2-0) W: FW Brewer, 42-21 NR
10 Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Austin Del Valle, 62-6 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Argyle (2-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 62-21 1
2 CC Calallen (2-0) W: Jourdanton, 55-20 2
3 Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0 4
4 Austin LBJ (2-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 44-42 5
5 Kilgore (2-0) W: Hallsville, 49-27 7
6 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Kennedale, 22-7 8
7 Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0) W: Livingston, 35-15 9
8 Stephenville (2-0) W: Everman, 38-14 NR
9 El Campo (1-1) L: Fulshear, 38-17 3
10 Paris (1-1) L: Celina, 35-24 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Carthage (2-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-14 1
2 Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 50-14 2
3 Celina (2-0) W: Paris, 35-24 5
4 West Orange-Stark (1-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20 6
5 China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 21-13 7
6 Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-26 8
7 Cuero (2-0) W: Wimberley, 21-3 10
8 Sinton (2-0) W: CC Carroll, 50-12 9
9 Wimberley (1-1) L: Cuero, 21-3 3
10 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 62-21 4
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0) W: Sweetwater, 56-14 1
2 Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 47-13 2
3 Tatum (2-0) W: Daingerfield, 35-28 3
4 Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 32-28 4
5 Gladewater (0-1) Idle 5
6 Pilot Point (1-0) Idle 8
7 Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 27-3 10
8 Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-24 NR
9 Vanderbilt Industrial (1-1) L: Hallettsville, 28-24 6
10 Mount Vernon (2-0) W: Pittsburg, 38-6 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Franklin (2-0) W: Hearne, 55-15 1
2 Gunter (2-0) W: Pottsboro, 51-7 2
3 Canadian (2-0) W: Iowa Park, 41-20 3
4 Childress (2-0) W: Perryton, 29-7 6
5 Newton (1-0) Idle 5
6 Holliday (2-0) W: Eastland, 52-7 7
7 Waskom (1-1) L: Timpson, 49-28 4
8 New London West Rusk (2-0) W: Gladewater Sabine, 55-33 8
9 Abernathy (2-0) W: Slaton, 46-8 9
10 Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 17-14 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 55-8 1
2 Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 41-7 2
3 Timpson (2-0) W: Waskom, 49-28 3
4 Crawford (2-0) W: Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6 4
5 Cisco (2-0) W: Wall, 27-21 (OT) 5
6 Mason (2-0) W: Comfort, 39-6 6
7 New Deal (2-0) W: Wellington, 28-6 7
8 Hawley (2-0) W: Hamlin, 62-0 8
9 Beckville (2-0) W: Harleton, 46-22 10
10 Normangee (2-0) W: Iola, 51-14 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 42-7 1
2 Windthorst (2-0) W: DeLeon, 49-0 2
3 Muenster (2-0) W: Lindsay, 40-7 4
4 Albany (1-0) W: Dublin, 48-21 5
5 Wellington (0-2) L: New Deal, 28-6 3
6 Tenaha (2-0) W: Arp, 41-28 7
7 Stratford (2-0) W: Stinnett West Texas, 61-0 8
8 Falls City (1-1) L: Poth, 17-14 6
9 Vega (2-0) W: Boys Ranch, 47-20 9
10 Eldorado (1-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 May (2-0) W: Sterling City, 104-80 2
2 Rankin (2-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 46-30 3
3 Sterling City (1-1) L: May, 104-80 1
4 Westbrook (1-1) W: Gail Borden County, 48-0 5
5 Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 47-0 6
6 Abbott (2-0) W: Milford, 48-0 9
7 Gail Borden County (0-2) L: Westbrook, 48-0 4
8 Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 55-8 NR
9 Blum (1-1) L: Waco Live Oak, 52-0 7
10 Leakey (0-1) L: Eden, 50-45 8
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (2-0) W: Knox City, 68-22 1
2 Strawn (2-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 88-47 2
3 Richland Springs (0-1) Idle 3
4 Calvert (0-0) Idle 4
5 Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 80-41 5
6 Follett (2-0) W: White Deer, 50-14 6
7 Lamesa Klondike (2-0) W: Midland TLCA, 59-0 8
8 Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 34-33 7
9 Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 45-0 9
10 Anton (2-0) W: Southland, 50-0 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (2-0) W: Pflugerville Connally, 55-0 1
2 Dallas Christian (2-0) W: Houston St. Pius X, 17-0 3
3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1) L: Austin LBJ, 44-42 2
4 Plano Prestonwood (2-0) W: Coppell, 55-41 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (2-0) W: Houston Legacy, 59-12 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
1 Waco Live Oak (2-0) W: Blum, 52-0 1
2 Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle 2
3 Austin Veritas (2-0) W: New Braunfels Christian, 60-14 3
4 Wylie Prep (2-0) W: Denton Calvary, 45-0 NR
5 Texas School for the Deaf (1-0) Idle 5
