Sports
Wednesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Duluth East def. St. Francis, 25-9, 25-12, 25-27, 25-12
Roseville def. Osseo, 25-9, 25-21, 25-10
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
