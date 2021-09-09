Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 26, Standing Rock, N.D. 14
Lyman 50, White River 0
New Underwood 56, Harding County 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
