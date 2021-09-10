Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Megill expected to start for New York against New York

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Yankees (78-62, third in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (70-71, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will meet on Friday.

The Mets are 41-27 in home games in 2020. The New York pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 7.9.

The Yankees have gone 38-31 away from home. New York has slugged .397 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-2. Chad Green earned his third victory and Gio Urshela went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Corey Oswalt registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 84 RBIs and is batting .267.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 142 hits and has 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

