Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Ellis expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (77-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +195, Blue Jays -240; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 21-46 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 38-32 on the road. Toronto has slugged .458 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 42 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Mayza secured his fifth victory and Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Dillon Tate registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 63 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 165 hits and has 100 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .278 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Q&A: Ali gets the Ken Burns treatment in 4-part PBS film

September 10, 2021 12:15 AM

Sports

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

September 10, 2021 12:15 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 12:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service