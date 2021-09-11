Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0
Academy Park 41, Reading 6
Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett, Md. 13
Altoona 28, Allderdice 20
Annville-Cleona 43, Littlestown 20
Archbishop Wood 49, Cheltenham 0
Athens 35, Towanda 0
Avonworth 21, Freeport 7, OT
Bald Eagle Area 50, North Penn-Mansfield 7
Beaver Area 46, Hopewell 9
Bedford 34, Chestnut Ridge 10
Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7
Bellwood-Antis 27, Northern Bedford 0
Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0
Bentworth 20, Frazier 19
Berks Catholic 39, Chichester 29
Berlin-Brothersvalley 35, Mount Union 7
Bermudian Springs 31, Susquehannock 14
Bethlehem Catholic 55, Pocono Mountain West 7
Bethlehem Freedom 31, Easton 17
Big Spring 63, Halifax 13
Bishop Shanahan 57, Philadelphia Central 13
Boiling Springs 53, James Buchanan 8
Bristol 31, Jenkintown 6
Brookville 35, Punxsutawney 6
Burgettstown 57, Avella 8
Butler 27, Meadville 13
California 49, Waynesburg Central 7
Cambria Heights 35, Northern Cambria 0
Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27
Canton 21, South Williamsport 7
Carlisle 45, Cedar Crest 0
Catasauqua 42, Marian Catholic 6
Central Bucks East 24, Central Bucks South 19
Central Bucks West 21, Abington 0
Central Cambria 28, Forest Hills 22
Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0
Central Dauphin East 20, Cedar Cliff 7
Central Martinsburg 54, Greater Johnstown 6
Central Mountain 21, Bloomsburg 16
Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12
Central York 35, Hempfield 21
Chambersburg 21, Red Lion 7
Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34
Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15
Clearfield 53, Penns Valley 7
Cochranton 41, Seneca 8
Columbia 36, Hanover 20
Conestoga 59, Penncrest 20
Conrad Weiser 35, ELCO 32
Conwell Egan 41, Pottsville Nativity 3
Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Cowanesque Valley 15, Northwest Area 14
Cumberland Valley 23, Spring-Ford 19
Curwensville 35, Meyersdale 6
Dallas 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 0
Dallastown Area 20, Hershey 13
Daniel Boone 45, Garden Spot 17
Delaware Military Academy, Del. 42, Bonner-Prendergast 14
Donegal 42, Eastern York 14
Downingtown East 39, Delaware Valley 14
Dunmore 21, Lake-Lehman 2
East Pennsboro 30, Milton Hershey 26
Eisenhower 55, Franklin 14
Episcopal Academy 34, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 26
Erie 36, Harbor Creek 20
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, Warren 6
Exeter 42, West Lawn Wilson 14
Fairview 28, Girard 7
Fleetwood 41, Upper Perkiomen 0
Fort Cherry 27, Carmichaels 20
Fort Leboeuf 42, Mercyhurst Prep 7
Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13
Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0
Freedom Area 23, Quaker Valley 17
Garnet Valley 42, Marple Newtown 7
Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13
Governor Mifflin 56, Cocalico 0
Gratz 36, Capital Prep, N.Y. 6
Greencastle Antrim 34, Delone 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7
Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6
Grove City 42, Conneaut, Ohio 20
Hamburg 21, Mahanoy Area 0
Hampton 41, Shaler 38
Harry S. Truman 42, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Hazleton Area 21, Berwick 14
Hempfield Area 30, Franklin Regional 28
Highlands 56, Burrell 7
Homer-Center 46, United 0
Indiana 70, Derry 15
Iroquois 28, Union City 18
Jersey Shore 27, Montoursville 20, OT
John Dickinson, Del. 22, Renaissance Academy 20, OT
Juniata Valley 27, West Branch 12
Kane Area 32, Bradford 18
Karns City 37, Clarion Area 13
Kennard-Dale 70, Biglerville 7
Kennett 26, Oxford 13
Kensington 30, KIPP Dubois 0
Keystone 24, Brockway 6
Kiski Area 35, Greater Latrobe 27
Knoch 21, Deer Lakes 13
Kutztown 76, Pequea Valley 37
Lakeland 42, Susquehanna 21
Lampeter-Strasburg 19, Conestoga Valley 0
Lancaster Catholic 21, Archbishop Carroll 19
Lancaster McCaskey 60, Lebanon 6
Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0
Laurel 35, Ambridge 6
Laurel Highlands 65, Brownsville 0
Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20
Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0
Lower Dauphin 32, Elizabethtown 12
Malvern Prep 46, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Manheim Central 60, Susquehanna Township 0
McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14
Mechanicsburg 27, Red Land 17
Methacton 35, Wissahickon 27
Mid Valley 44, Montrose 0
Middletown 28, Line Mountain 6
Mifflinburg 48, Midd-West 7
Milton 35, Holy Redeemer 12
Monessen 24, Charleroi 6
Montgomery 46, Warrior Run 13
Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0
Mount Carmel 28, Shikellamy 6
Mount Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0
Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8
Neshannock 40, Union Area 6
New Castle 40, Mars 14
North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16
North East 47, Corry 14
North Penn 35, Pennsbury 0
North Pocono 46, Honesdale 21
North Schuylkill 28, Jim Thorpe 7
Northampton 35, Stroudsburg 14
Northern Lebanon 33, York County Tech 6
Northwestern Lehigh 34, Southern Lehigh 19
Norwin 37, Connellsville 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Salisbury 0
Octorara 55, Pottstown 13
Old Forge 41, Carbondale 10
Otto-Eldred 28, Cameron County 8
Owen J Roberts 24, Avon Grove 7
Palisades 27, Pen Argyl 0
Palmerton 41, Panther Valley 0
Parkland 43, Nazareth Area 40
Penn Cambria 42, Bishop McCort 14
Penn Manor 21, Northeastern 9
Pennridge 28, Neshaminy 14
Penns Manor 37, Southern Huntingdon 36, OT
Perkiomen Valley 55, Downingtown West 20
Philipsburg-Osceola 7, Huntingdon 6
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35
Pittsburgh North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17
Pittston Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 13
Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 2
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 49, Norristown 8
Portage Area 37, Blacklick Valley 14
Pottsgrove 35, Schuylkill Valley 0
Pottsville 35, Saucon Valley 7
Quakertown 41, Council Rock South 13
Redbank Valley 51, Elk County Catholic 0
Reynolds 26, Mercer 7
Richland 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 3
Ridgway 42, Moniteau 14
Ridley 33, Springfield Delco 28
Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10
River Valley 34, Marion Center 28
Rochester 34, Mohawk 3
Rustin 42, West Chester Henderson 14
Sayre Area 63, Columbia-Montour 14
Scranton Holy Cross 22, Hanover Area 14
Scranton Prep 42, Wallenpaupack 10
Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7
Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian Academy 8
Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 9
Sharpsville 33, Greenville 7
Shippensburg 47, Dover 20
Smethport 35, Port Allegany 14
Solanco 42, Muhlenberg 0
Souderton 49, Council Rock North 16
South Side 20, New Brighton 12
South Western 14, New Oxford 7
Southern Columbia 51, Loyalsock 15
Spring Grove 39, Northern York 7
St. Marys 14, Dubois 7
St. Peter's Prep, N.J. 34, Philadelphia Northeast 0
State College 34, Hollidaysburg 20
Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0
Steubenville, Ohio 34, USO 0
Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0
Sun Valley 16, Great Valley 13
Susquenita 39, Camp Hill 34
Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0
Tri-Valley 34, Pine Grove 0
Trinity 41, Yough 6
Troy 35, Central Columbia 7
Tunkhannock 29, Crestwood 21
Tyrone 21, Bellefonte 0
Uniontown 41, Carrick 6
Unionville 35, West Chester East 24
Upper Dauphin 22, Camp Hill Trinity 14
Upper Dublin 23, Bensalem 12
Upper Merion 24, Twin Valley 12
Upper Moreland 21, Phoenixville 19
Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14
Valley View 45, Abington Heights 6
Warren JFK, Ohio 66, Conneaut Area 0
Warwick 42, Ephrata 14
Washington 43, Clairton 19
Waynesboro 55, Gettysburg 49
West Allegheny 38, Montour 13
West Greene 38, Bethlehem Center 30
West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0
West Perry 25, Juniata 14
West Shamokin 22, Purchase Line 14
Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0
Westmont Hilltop 21, Somerset 14
Whitehall 30, Bethlehem Liberty 6
Williams Valley 38, Schuylkill Haven 8
Williamsport 24, Mifflin County 2
Wilson 42, Lehighton 21
Windber 58, North Star 6
Wyoming Area 47, Nanticoke Area 13
York 44, Coatesville 39
York Catholic 30, York Suburban 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cambridge Springs vs. Northwestern, ccd.
East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.
Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.
Glendale vs. Everett, ccd.
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.
Titusville vs. Slippery Rock, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
