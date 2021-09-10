Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blythewood 14, Richland Northeast 10

Calhoun Academy 14, Robert E. Lee Academy 6

Canton Pisgah, N.C. 38, Pickens 14

Charleston Collegiate 32, Summerville Faith Christian 24

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 3, Legion Collegiate 0

Clinton 51, Calhoun County 0

Greenwood 31, North Augusta 7

Heathwood Hall 25, Cardinal Newman 14

Lake View 24, Fairmont, N.C. 14

Lexington 41, Airport 14

Northwestern 42, Chester 26

Pee Dee Academy 55, King's Academy 0

Pinewood Prep 20, Wilson Hall 19

Porter-Gaud 49, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0

Richard Winn Academy 30, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Saluda 52, Midland Valley 19

Seneca 54, Emerald 22

Silver Bluff 41, Fox Creek 0

Stratford 15, Hanahan 14

Strom Thurmond 21, T.W. Josey, Ga. 12

Timberland 26, Lamar 14

Wade Hampton (H) 21, May River 20

Whale Branch 41, St. John's 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aiken vs. Dreher, ccd.

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Mid-Carolina, ccd.

Berkeley vs. River Bluff, ccd.

Rabun County, Ga. vs. Walhalla, ccd.

South Florence vs. Lugoff-Elgin, ccd.

Sumter vs. Blythewood, ccd.

Wagener-Salley vs. Gilbert, ccd.

Whitmire vs. Pelion, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

