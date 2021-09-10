Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 65, Lake View 6
Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17
Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6
Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14
Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6
Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14
Downers North 7, Downers South 0
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12
Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0
IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0
Marist 28, Nazareth 14
Metamora 49, East Peoria 6
Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14
Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0
Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit
Princeton 49, Hall 20
S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6
Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.
___
