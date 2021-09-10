Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 65, Lake View 6

Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17

Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6

Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14

Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14

Downers North 7, Downers South 0

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12

Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0

IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0

Marist 28, Nazareth 14

Metamora 49, East Peoria 6

Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0

Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit

Princeton 49, Hall 20

S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6

Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:08 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:06 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service