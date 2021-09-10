Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8

Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21

Asheville School 54, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 7

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14

Camden County 42, Gates County 0

Canton Pisgah 38, Pickens, S.C. 14

Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, Matthews Weddington 21

Charlotte Christian 3, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 0

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Charlotte Latin 41, Marshville Forest Hills 10

Charlotte Providence Day 53, Carolina Pride 0

Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14

Davie County 51, Mooresville 34

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7

Fayetteville Seventy-First 36, Hoke County 0

Forest City Chase 42, Cherryville 16

Franklin 21, Swain County 14

Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20

Greensboro Grimsley 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14

Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12

Hammond, S.C. 23, Charlotte Country Day 7

Havelock 27, West Craven 14

Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40

Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0

Lake Taylor, Va. 53, Currituck County 35

Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14

Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6

Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18

Mayodan McMichael 15, Winston-Salem Carver 6

Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Covenant Day School 7

Mint Hill Rocky River 34, Monroe Sun Valley 14

Morganton Freedom 42, Morganton Patton 6

New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22

Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 12

North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24

North Moore 22, West Columbus 18

North Stokes 20, Patrick County, Va. 7

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24

Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT

Orange 47, Granville Central 0

Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0

Providence Grove 28, Asheboro 14

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9

Richmond County 23, Hope Mills South View 15

Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6

Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0

South Mecklenburg 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16

South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16

Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7

Southern Alamance 40, Western Alamance 14

Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26

Southwestern Randolph 63, West Davidson 10

Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

Thomasville 49, East Bend Forbush 0

Thomasville Ledford 38, East Davidson 0

Trinity Christian 40, Sandhill Titans 8

Wake Forest Heritage 31, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8

Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT

West Florence, S.C. 41, West Brunswick 20

Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18

Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.

Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.

Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.

Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.

Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.

North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.

Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.

Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.

Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.

West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Raiders’ Derek Carr set to open 8th season

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service