Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander Central 28, R-S Central 8
Asheville Erwin 28, Brevard 21
Asheville School 54, Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 7
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14
Camden County 42, Gates County 0
Canton Pisgah 38, Pickens, S.C. 14
Chambers 34, Hickory Ridge 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, Matthews Weddington 21
Charlotte Christian 3, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 0
Charlotte Independence 51, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Latin 41, Marshville Forest Hills 10
Charlotte Providence Day 53, Carolina Pride 0
Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14
Davie County 51, Mooresville 34
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
East Forsyth 59, South Iredell 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 36, Hoke County 0
Forest City Chase 42, Cherryville 16
Franklin 21, Swain County 14
Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20
Greensboro Grimsley 28, Southern Pines Pinecrest 14
Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12
Hammond, S.C. 23, Charlotte Country Day 7
Havelock 27, West Craven 14
Hickory Grove Christian 14, Lake Norman Charter 9
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7
Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40
Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0
Lake Taylor, Va. 53, Currituck County 35
Lake View, S.C. 24, Fairmont 14
Lee County 20, Fuquay-Varina 6
Martinsville, Va. 34, Eden Morehead 18
Mayodan McMichael 15, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Metrolina Christian Academy 13, Covenant Day School 7
Mint Hill Rocky River 34, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Morganton Freedom 42, Morganton Patton 6
New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22
Newton Grove Midway 42, Salemburg Lakewood 12
North Davidson 52, East Rowan 7
North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0
North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24
North Moore 22, West Columbus 18
North Stokes 20, Patrick County, Va. 7
Northwest Cabarrus 26, Mount Pleasant 24
Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT
Orange 47, Granville Central 0
Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0
Providence Grove 28, Asheboro 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 43, Wake Forest 9
Richmond County 23, Hope Mills South View 15
Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6
Salisbury 53, South Rowan 0
South Mecklenburg 34, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 16
South Stanly 21, South Davidson 16
Southeast Guilford 38, Southern Guilford 7
Southern Alamance 40, Western Alamance 14
Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26
Southwestern Randolph 63, West Davidson 10
Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13
Thomasville 49, East Bend Forbush 0
Thomasville Ledford 38, East Davidson 0
Trinity Christian 40, Sandhill Titans 8
Wake Forest Heritage 31, Raleigh Sanderson 7
Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Wendell Corinth Holders 7, Spring Lake Overhills 6, OT
West Florence, S.C. 41, West Brunswick 20
Wilmington Laney 52, East Bladen 18
Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.
Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.
Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.
Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.
Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.
North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.
Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.
Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.
Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.
West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
