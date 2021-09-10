Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Timber 27, Shepherd 0
Bigfork 48, Conrad 6
Billings Central 30, Glendive 12
Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 0
Billings West 42, Gallatin 14
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 7, Libby 0
Bozeman 36, Great Falls 21
Broadview-Lavina 42, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Butte 34, Helena 20
Chinook 44, Harlem 6
Clark Fork 62, Troy 6
Columbia Falls 42, Ronan 6
Columbus 24, Red Lodge 0
Culbertson 54, Forsyth 16
Dillon 41, Corvallis 6
Fairfield 26, Eureka 19
Florence 43, Three Forks 0
Geraldine/Highwood 26, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14
Glasgow 24, Baker 14
Great Falls Russell 48, Belgrade 0
Hamilton 44, Frenchtown 20
Havre 25, Hardin 14
Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 0
Hot Springs 55, North Star 0
Huntley Project 27, Anaconda 6
Jefferson (Boulder) 26, Cut Bank 0
Joliet 36, Ennis 6
Kalispell Glacier 56, Missoula Big Sky 20
Laurel 25, Sidney 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Livingston 8
Malta 60, Roundup 0
Missoula Loyola 20, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 14, OT
Mon-Dak 14, Broadus 6
Noxon 32, Sunburst 15
Polson 63, East Helena 0
Scobey 28, Plentywood 15
Shields Valley 43, Custer-Hysham 7
Stevensville 28, Browning 20
Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 6
Townsend 44, Whitehall 0
Valier 31, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18
Whitefish 30, Butte Central 0
Wolf Point 25, Colstrip 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hays-Lodgepole vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, ppd.
Missoula Hellgate vs. Missoula Sentinel, ppd.
Rocky Boy vs. Fort Benton, ppd.
