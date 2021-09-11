Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Florida CB Jaydon Hill avoids prosecution on theft charges

The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill, sidelined this season because of a torn knee ligament, was charged with breaking into a car, stealing a debit card and making $1,700 in unauthorized purchases.

According to Alachua County court records, Hill agreed last month to deferred prosecution on third-degree felony charges for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, grand theft larceny of more than $750 and less than $5,000, and fraudulent and illegal use of credit cards.

Hill will have the felonies dropped from his record if he completes 50 hours of community service, reimburses $1,753.43 to Mid-Florida Credit Union, pays $200 in prosecution fees and does not violate any federal, state, county or municipal ordinances for a year.

WUFT-TV first reported Hill’s legal troubles Saturday.

According to court records, Hill was arrested June 2 after police used IP address logs and surveillance footage to link him to the stolen debit card.

The victim reported May 9 that his car had been broken into and his wallet has been stolen. The victim reported several fraudulent charges on the missing debit card, including several at fast-food restaurants, another at a gas station and eight for unpaid campus parking tickets.

Hill initially told police he bought the card from an unknown person at a Gainesville gas station. After he granted police permission to search his phone, officers found pictures taken May 8 of the stolen debit card and of the victim’s driver’s license. According to police, Hill then admitted to the crimes and expressed his remorse.

Hill, a junior from Huntsville, Alabama, has played in 22 games in two seasons at Florida.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 7:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service