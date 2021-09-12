Georgia QB JT Daniels out against UAB with oblique injury

CORRECTS DATELINE TO ATHENS, GA., INSTEAD OF ATLANTA - Georgia quarterbacks JT Daniels, from left, Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck prepare to play UAB in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Quarterback JT Daniels did not start Saturday for No. 2 Georgia against UAB because of an oblique injury.

Daniels was replaced by senior Stetson Bennett, who started five games last season for the Bulldogs.

Bennett got off to a blistering start, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the first five minutes to stake Georgia to a 14-0 lead.

Daniels' injury was not believed to be serious, but it did cause him enough discomfort that the Bulldogs decided to take no chances against the Blazers, who were a 25 1/2-point underdog.

In the season-opening victory over Clemson, Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards with an interception. Neither team scored an offensive touchdown in Georgia's 10-3 victory, which was decided by an interception return for a touchdown.

Daniels, a transfer from Southern Cal, is 5-0 as a starting quarterback since arriving at Georgia.