Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria 31, Blackford 28

Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 11, 2021 11:44 PM
