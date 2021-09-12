Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15

¶ Fort Bend Travis 20, Cypress Falls 13

¶ Houston King 28, Fort Bend Ridge Point 26

¶ Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18

¶ Houston Spring Woods 37, Worthing 6

¶ Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13

¶ Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0

¶ Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21

¶ Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0

¶ Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

¶ SA Northside Brennan 44, San Antonio Harlan 10

¶ SA Northside Jay 35, SA Northside O?Connor 25

CLASS 5A=

¶ Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A=

¶ CC London 38, CC John Paul 27

¶ Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21

¶ West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A=

¶ Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

CLASS 1A=

¶ Campbell 50, Tyler Heat 44

¶ Rising Star 64, Trent 13

OTHER=

¶ Decatur Victory Christian 18, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6

¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 51, Williamson County Home School 6

¶ Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

¶ Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

