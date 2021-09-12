Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15
¶ Fort Bend Travis 20, Cypress Falls 13
¶ Houston King 28, Fort Bend Ridge Point 26
¶ Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18
¶ Houston Spring Woods 37, Worthing 6
¶ Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13
¶ Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0
¶ Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21
¶ Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0
¶ Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13
¶ SA Northside Brennan 44, San Antonio Harlan 10
¶ SA Northside Jay 35, SA Northside O?Connor 25
CLASS 5A=
¶ Manor 20, Fulshear 14
CLASS 3A=
¶ CC London 38, CC John Paul 27
¶ Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21
¶ West 47, Orange Grove 30
CLASS 2A=
¶ Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22
CLASS 1A=
¶ Campbell 50, Tyler Heat 44
¶ Rising Star 64, Trent 13
OTHER=
¶ Decatur Victory Christian 18, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6
¶ Houston Emery/Weiner School 51, Williamson County Home School 6
¶ Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13
¶ Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments