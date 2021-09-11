Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7

Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12

Cin. Shroder 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 27

Delphos St. John's 27, Minster 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Wilmington, Pa. 14

Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6

Glouster Trimble 34, Waterford 7

Hamilton Badin 30, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17

Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cin. Elder 14

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Huron 28

Linsly, W.Va. 35, Youngs. Mooney 21

Madonna, W.Va. 41, Bridgeport 20

Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 7

Newark Cath. 41, Ft. Loramie 40

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Edon 44

Oregon Stritch 32, Edgerton 30

Reading 35, Cin. Deer Park 25

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24, Zanesville Rosecrans 13

Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Fairfield Christian 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 11, 2021 7:14 PM

