Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Gateway 36, Roosevelt 14
Hazelwood East 20, McCluer North 14
Knox County 50, Northland Christian 6
Lee's Summit Community Christian 33, Hogan Prep 8
Lift for Life Academy 38, Burroughs 20
MICDS 49, Westminster Christian 14
McCluer 54, Clayton 14
Odessa 49, Marshall 0
St. Dominic 44, St. Charles 6
Vashon 20, Soldan International 6
Windsor 44, University Academy 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
