Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Presbyterian clobbers first-timer Fort Lauderdale 68-3

The Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C.

Ren Hefley threw for 386 yards and five touchdowns, Kiaran Turner turned three catches into 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated first-year program Fort Lauderdale 68-3 on Saturday.

The Blue Hose (2-0) amassed 635 yards of offense while holding Fort Lauderdale to less than 200. Presbyterian scored nine touchdowns — three in six minutes in the first quarter — and added more points with two safeties.

For the second game, Presbyterian's high-octane offense did not punt.

Fort Lauderdale, competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association, is playing is playing its first year of intercollegiate football.

Hefley led four Presbyterian quarterbacks, completing 25 of 38 passes. Tyler Huff was 5 for 5 with one TD passing and another score on a keeper. Freshmen Gabe Carroll and Warner Bush each went 2-for-2 passing.

Franco De Luca was 9-for-24 passing for 101 yards for Fort Lauderdale. He was picked off three times as the Eagles committed five turnovers that resulted in 20 points.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

MLB Baseball-INACTIVE

Padres’ latest loss to Dodgers not perfect but Max Scherzer comes close; Blake Snell injured

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Tom Krasovic: Justin Herbert leads Chargers to victory, and not for last time

September 12, 2021 4:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service