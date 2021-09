CF Montreal's Victor Wanyama, right, challenges Nashville SC's Dave Romney (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Walker Zimmerman scored in the 66th minute in Nashville's 1-0 victory over Montreal on Saturday night.

Zimmerman connected on a header off Hany Mukhtar’s free kick.

Nashville improved to 10-2-11. Montreal dropped to 8-8-7.