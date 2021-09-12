Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dubois 86, Midwest 8

Farson-Eden 20, Burlington 10

Meeteetse 51, Kaycee 6

Riverside 64, St. Stephens 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

September 12, 2021 7:26 PM
