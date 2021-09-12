Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dubois 86, Midwest 8
Farson-Eden 20, Burlington 10
Meeteetse 51, Kaycee 6
Riverside 64, St. Stephens 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
