Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Northern State fans revel in successful unveiling of stadium

The Associated Press

ABERDEEN, S.D.

An overflow crowd of nearly 6,000 fans showed up Saturday to help christen Northern State University's new football stadium, an occasion that ended with a Wolves victory.

The on-campus sports complex cost more than $40 million, which includes the stadium, the Kessler’s Champions Club, locker rooms and Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field. The football stadium has five seating sections, including 11 suites on a level with a bar and lounge, six party decks, a 50-by-80 foot Brookings-based Daktronics scoreboard and NFL-style locker rooms.

Jay Braun came from Bismarck, North Dakota with his family to cheer on his son, Seth, who was recruited in 2017 when the stadium was still a whisper. Jay Braun said he's heard comments from NCAA Division I recruits praising the stadium and credited the school for creating a space where players can unwind and decompress.

“We watched the building process,” he said. “The big thing is there’s no letdown.”

South Dakota Board of Regents member Jim Thares of Aberdeen asked the capacity crowd what it thought of the stadium he said was 100 years in the making. The 5,867 fans in attendance roared in response, the Aberdeen American News reported.

Northern State, which started the game with an unsuccessful onside kick, finished strong to upend Southwest Minnesota State 30-13.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Charles scores 31 to help Mystics beat Sky 79-71

September 13, 2021 12:09 AM

Sports

New York travels to Columbus, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

September 13, 2021 12:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service