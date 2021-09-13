Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Darvish scheduled to start for San Diego against San Francisco

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (74-68, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (93-50, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-9, 3.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 174 strikeouts) Giants: Dominic Leone (3-3, 1.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will face off on Monday.

The Giants are 45-23 in home games in 2020. San Francisco's lineup has 213 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 24 homers.

The Padres have gone 30-37 away from home. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .630.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-1. Ryan Weathers recorded his second victory and Jake Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Johnny Cueto took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is batting .266.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 151 hits and has 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .296 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Padres: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Brandon Crawford: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).

