Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14

Boys Town Triangular=

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12

MUDECAS=

First Round=

A Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25

Exeter/Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24

B Division=

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Monday’s Scores

September 13, 2021 6:20 PM

College Sports

USC fires Clay Helton: The right move for the present and the future, for the Trojans and the Pac-12

September 13, 2021 6:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service