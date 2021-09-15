Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Means expected to start for the Orioles against the Yankees

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

New York Yankees (81-64, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-98, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will play on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 22-50 on their home turf. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .298.

The Yankees have gone 40-33 away from home. New York is slugging .402 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-2. Gerrit Cole notched his 15th victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Alexander Wells registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 84 RBIs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar), Trey Mancini: (abdominal).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

