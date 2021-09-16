Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Brandon Valley def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Chester def. Howard, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-13, 15-12
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 15-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22
Faulkton def. Miller, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-8, 25-9
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Gayville-Volin Triangular=
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
Newell Triangular=
Lemmon def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
