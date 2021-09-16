Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonita Springs 44, LaBelle 0

Doral Academy Charter 49, Mater Academy Charter 12

Dunbar 34, Charlotte 21

Florida Christian 35, Southwest Miami 13

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 44, St. Johns Country Day 14

Miami Central 53, Miami Springs 0

Miami Southridge 49, Hialeah 6

Pinellas Park 14, Seminole 6

Rickards 31, Crestview 21

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

St. John Neumann 38, IMG Academy Blue 3

Tarpon Springs 53, Anclote 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 16, 2021 7:40 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service