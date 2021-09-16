Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Eastview 36, Park (Cottage Grove) 32

Woodbury 48, Eagan 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 16, 2021 7:29 PM
