Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. College Prep., Ohio 34, Newport 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. College Prep., Ohio 34, Newport 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BASEBALL
SEATTLE (AP) — When the Seattle Mariners started down the path of bidding for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the target was 2024 or later to host for a third time.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments