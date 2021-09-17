Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. College Prep., Ohio 34, Newport 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Buehler, Dodgers to face Castillo, Reds

September 17, 2021 1:57 AM

Sports

Wheeler, Phillies to face Walker, Mets

September 17, 2021 1:57 AM

Sports

Kluber scheduled to start as New York hosts Cleveland

September 17, 2021 1:57 AM

Sports

Flexen, Mariners to take on Singer, Royals

September 17, 2021 1:57 AM

Sports

Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the White Sox

September 17, 2021 1:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service