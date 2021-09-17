Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen 48, Homer 34
Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Pleasanton 40
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0
Arcadia-Loup City 41, Amherst 0
Archbishop Bergan 62, Omaha Concordia 6
Arthur County 75, Paxton 27
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11
Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6
Aurora 30, Omaha Gross Catholic 20
Beatrice 41, Elkhorn North 40
Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Bertrand 36, Alma 24
Bishop Neumann 28, Tekamah-Herman 6
Blue Hill 54, Lawrence-Nelson 52
Boone Central 46, Central City 35
Boys Town 50, North Bend Central 21
Brady 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 26
Burwell 54, Ravenna 22
Centennial 10, Malcolm 7
Chadron 42, Gering 6
Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14
Columbus 47, Lincoln Northeast 33
Columbus Lakeview 49, Lincoln Christian 8
Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21
Cozad 18, Adams Central 15
Creighton 34, Boyd County 16
Crete 56, Lexington 28
Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7
Diller-Odell 48, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 36
Elgin Public/Pope John 36, CWC 26
Elmwood-Murdock 64, East Butler 34
Emerson-Hubbard 50, Walthill 8
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Tri County 8
Fairbury 28, Fillmore Central 7
Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12
Fort Calhoun 45, Raymond Central 35
Franklin 48, Elba 0
Freeman 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 6
Grand Island 17, Fremont 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Pius X 7
Guardian Angels 56, Madison 14
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 44, Sioux County 42
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit
Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30
Hastings 30, Alliance 18
Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Centura 14
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
Heartland 60, Southern 0
Hi-Line 54, Maxwell 12
Holdrege 21, Sidney 12
Howells/Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26
Humphrey St. Francis 50, Wausa 6
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 68, Shelby/Rising City 26
Johnson-Brock 38, Doniphan West, Kan. 20
Kearney Catholic 24, Ogallala 6
Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
Lewiston 80, Heartland Lutheran 30
Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20
Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41, Schuyler 0
Loomis 44, Overton 0
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40
McCool Junction 75, Santee 21
Medicine Valley 50, Axtell 28
Milford 28, Wahoo 27
Millard West 37, Kearney 14
Minden 62, Hershey 7
Mitchell 32, Chase County 20
Mullen 32, Garden County 6
Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14
Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli 0
North Platte 47, Lincoln North Star 9
North Platte St. Patrick's 29, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13
Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10
Omaha Central 40, Lincoln High 28
Omaha Westside 47, Papillion-LaVista South 19
Ord 28, Broken Bow 6
Osceola 70, Fullerton 34
Osmond 44, Winside 14
Palmer 86, Nebraska Lutheran 72
Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0
Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36
Pender 70, Bloomfield 44
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
Pierce 58, Arlington 13
Platteview 38, Nebraska City 22
Plattsmouth 47, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
Scottsbluff 56, Sterling, Colo. 0
Seward 24, McCook 17
Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20
South Sioux City 58, Omaha Bryan 17
Southern Valley 28, Elm Creek 14
Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14
St. Edward 50, Meridian 24
St. Mary's 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0
Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8
Superior 35, Syracuse 10
Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit
Thayer Central 20, Johnson County Central 6
Wallace 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Wauneta-Palisade 77, Banner County 0
Waverly 41, Grand Island Northwest 34
Weeping Water 58, Conestoga 0
West Holt 40, Summerland 26
West Point-Beemer 62, O'Neill 41
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 14
Winnebago 48, Todd County, S.D. 12
Wood River-Shelton Co-op 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
Wynot 64, Randolph 16
York 8, Ralston 7
Yutan 26, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
