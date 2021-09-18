Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beechwood 27, Cov. Catholic 7

Bethlehem 56, Western Hills 7

Betsy Layne def. Knott Co. Central, forfeit

Bishop Brossart 13, Lloyd Memorial 8

Boyle Co. 31, Bowling Green 0

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Lou. DuPont Manual 24

Conner 38, Campbell Co. 7

Danville def. Lou. Atherton, forfeit

East Carter 40, Fleming Co. 8

East Jessamine 24, Lincoln Co. 21

Elizabethtown 35, Nelson Co. 7

Frederick Douglass def. Lex. Henry Clay, forfeit

George Rogers Clark 28, Martin County 13

Jackson Co. def. Lynn Camp, forfeit

Lex. Bryan Station 42, Lex. Tates Creek 0

Lou. Ballard 49, Lou. Butler 0

Lou. Central 15, Lou. Fern Creek 6

Lou. Fairdale 47, Lou. Valley 0

Lou. Male 24, Lou. Trinity 10

Lou. Moore 41, IHS 0

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 48, Lou. DeSales 9

Lou. St. Xavier 31, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21

Madison Central 49, Lex. Lafayette 0

Mason Co. 34, Boyd Co. 0

Newport Central Catholic 48, Cov. Holy Cross 14

Nicholas Co. def. Pendleton Co., forfeit

Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20

Pikeville 29, Belfry 0

Pineville 49, Berea 15

Prestonsburg 26, Floyd Central 24

Raceland 21, West Carter 0

Rockcastle Co. 52, South Laurel 7

Rowan Co. 30, Greenup Co. 9

Ryle 27, Highlands 13

Scott Co. 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 0

South Warren 44, Lou. Eastern 6

Trigg Co. def. LaRue Co., forfeit

Woodford Co. 24, Franklin Co. 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

