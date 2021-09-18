Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beechwood 27, Cov. Catholic 7
Bethlehem 56, Western Hills 7
Betsy Layne def. Knott Co. Central, forfeit
Bishop Brossart 13, Lloyd Memorial 8
Boyle Co. 31, Bowling Green 0
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Lou. DuPont Manual 24
Conner 38, Campbell Co. 7
Danville def. Lou. Atherton, forfeit
East Carter 40, Fleming Co. 8
East Jessamine 24, Lincoln Co. 21
Elizabethtown 35, Nelson Co. 7
Frederick Douglass def. Lex. Henry Clay, forfeit
George Rogers Clark 28, Martin County 13
Jackson Co. def. Lynn Camp, forfeit
Lex. Bryan Station 42, Lex. Tates Creek 0
Lou. Ballard 49, Lou. Butler 0
Lou. Central 15, Lou. Fern Creek 6
Lou. Fairdale 47, Lou. Valley 0
Lou. Male 24, Lou. Trinity 10
Lou. Moore 41, IHS 0
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 48, Lou. DeSales 9
Lou. St. Xavier 31, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21
Madison Central 49, Lex. Lafayette 0
Mason Co. 34, Boyd Co. 0
Newport Central Catholic 48, Cov. Holy Cross 14
Nicholas Co. def. Pendleton Co., forfeit
Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20
Pikeville 29, Belfry 0
Pineville 49, Berea 15
Prestonsburg 26, Floyd Central 24
Raceland 21, West Carter 0
Rockcastle Co. 52, South Laurel 7
Rowan Co. 30, Greenup Co. 9
Ryle 27, Highlands 13
Scott Co. 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 0
South Warren 44, Lou. Eastern 6
Trigg Co. def. LaRue Co., forfeit
Woodford Co. 24, Franklin Co. 21
