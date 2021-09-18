Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop McNamara 22, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 0

Bishop O'Connell, Va. 22, St. John's Catholic Prep 6

Bowie 41, Bladensburg 0

Catonsville 34, Towson 0

Central 46, Potomac 0

Damascus 7, John F. Kennedy 0

Dunbar 48, Mergenthaler 46

Fort Hill 69, Oakland Southern 0

Franklin 56, Dulaney 18

Georgetown Prep 34, Woodberry Forest, Va. 21

Gilman 24, Boys Latin 21

Harford Tech 30, Parkville 28

North Point 33, Westlake 12

Northern Virginia HomeSchool, Va. 35, Central Maryland Christian 28

Parkdale 38, High Point 22

Patapsco 19, Pikesville 12

Suitland def. DuVal, forfeit

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 29, Pasadena Chesapeake 26

Western STES 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 22

Wicomico 27, Easton 24

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

