Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgeport Tournament=
Bayard def. Leyton, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18
Bridgeport def. Bayard, 25-22, 25-23
Bridgeport def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-16
Leyton def. Perkins County, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25
Perkins County def. Bayard, 25-22, 26-24
Perkins County def. Bridgeport, 25-22, 12-25, 25-21
Central City Tournament=
Adams Central def. Central City, 25-5, 25-11
Holdrege def. Wood River, 25-11, 25-21
Lexington def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-15
Nebraska Christian def. Hastings, 25-21, 25-17
Championship=
Adams Central def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-22
Consolation=
Hastings def. Boone Central, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Wood River def. Central City, 25-20, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Hastings def. Wood River, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
Semifinal=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-23
Nebraska Christian def. Lexington, 25-17, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Boone Central def. Central City, 25-22, 25-13
Third Place=
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-19, 25-20
Central Valley Tournament=
West Holt def. Kenesaw, 25-19, 13-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Kenesaw def. Giltner, 25-16, 25-12
Cross County Tournament=
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-14, 26-24
Cross County def. High Plains Community, 25-17, 25-22
Cross County def. Osceola, 25-17, 25-8
High Plains Community def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-23
High Plains Community def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-17, 25-13
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-21
Nebraska Lutheran def. Cross County, 25-12, 25-5
Nebraska Lutheran def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-22
Osceola def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-21
Osceola def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-14, 25-21
CWC Tournament=
CWC def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-10, 25-9
Twin Loup def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-12
Fairbury Tournament=
Championship=
Syracuse def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-21
Fifth Place=
David City def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-23
Pool A=
Auburn def. David City, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-15, 25-15
Syracuse def. David City, 25-5, 25-21
Pool B=
Fairbury def. Sandy Creek, 25-20, 25-11
Fairbury def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16
Tri County def. Sandy Creek, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Third Place=
Auburn def. Tri County, 28-26, 25-23
Fillmore Central Tournament=
Black Pool=
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-18
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-5, 25-13
Sutton def. Milford, 26-24, 25-21
Championship=
Sutton def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22
Purple Pool=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-14
Raymond Central def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-22, 25-21
Raymond Central def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 25-8
Third Place=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Milford, 25-19, 25-16
Gibbon Tournament=
Burwell def. Centura, 25-11, 21-25, 25-21
Burwell def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-10
Burwell def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-17
Gothenburg Harvest Festival=
Gothenburg def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-22, 25-18
Hemingford Invitational=
Pool B=
Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-18, 25-13
Logan View Booster Club Invitational=
Homer def. Schuyler, 25-22, 25-21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Homer, 25-15, 25-17
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Schuyler, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21
Yutan def. Homer, 25-15, 25-14
Yutan def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-15
Yutan def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-5
LPS Volleyball Classic=
Gold Bracket=
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-18, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-17
Consolation=
Lincoln Southwest def. Bellevue West, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18
Fifth Place=
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-21, 25-20
Silver Bracket=
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Southeast, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Semifinal=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 22-25, 30-28, 25-21
McCook Tournament=
Cambridge def. Chase County, 25-21, 25-17
Southwest def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15
Consolation=
Chase County def. Oberlin-Decatur, Kan., 25-9, 25-16
Semifinal=
Southwest def. McCook, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20
MPCC Tournament=
Hi-Line def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-11
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Hi-Line, 25-9, 25-17
Sutherland def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20
Ord Invitational=
Championship=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Amherst, 25-19, 25-13
Pool A=
Amherst def. Ord, 27-25, 25-17
Amherst def. Stuart, 25-18, 25-23
Pool B=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. O'Neill, 25-16, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-10
Seward Tournament=
Pool A=
Seward def. Omaha Mercy, 25-16, 25-18
Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-9, 25-12
Wahoo def. Seward, 25-19, 25-20
Wahoo def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-16
Pool B=
Broken Bow def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-18
Oakland-Craig def. Broken Bow, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20
Stanton Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-3, 25-8
Crofton def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Battle Creek, 27-25, 25-18
Ponca def. Stanton
Championship=
Battle Creek def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18
Consolation=
Arlington def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-22, 21-28, 30-28
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-14, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Stanton def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20
Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 25-17, 25-20
Clarkson/Leigh def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-13
Seventh Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Twin River, 25-16, 25-17
Third Place=
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-13, 25-22
Superior Triangular=
Superior def. Alma, 26-24, 17-25, 25-16
Superior def. Blue Hill, 25-21, 25-22
Tekamah-Herman Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-9
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 25-9
Omaha Roncalli def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-22, 24-26, 27-25
Omaha Roncalli def. Fort Calhoun, 25-12, 25-15
Omaha Roncalli def. Tekamah-Herman, 22-25, 25-15, 27-25
Tekamah-Herman def. Fort Calhoun, 25-17, 25-13
Winnebago Tournament=
Winnebago def. Omaha Nation, 25-16, 25-18
Winnebago def. Santee, 25-23, 25-19
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-20, 25-21
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
