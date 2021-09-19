Dieng scores again as Marseille wins to go 2nd; Nice draws

Marseille's Bamba Dieng, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Rennes at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) AP

Bamba Dieng's third goal in two games helped unbeaten Marseille defeat Rennes 2-0 on Sunday and move into second place in the French league behind bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG plays Lyon later Sunday with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi set for his home debut after his shock move from Barcelona.

After Dieng turned in a cross from midfielder Pol Lirola in the 48th minute, substitute Amine Harit scored in the 70th after cutting in from the left flank and placing the ball under goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

Earlier, Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty as fifth-placed Nice was held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Monaco in a thrilling French Riviera derby.

Gouiri had been involved in both of the Nice goals when he had the chance to make it 3-2 from the spot in the 82nd following a hand ball by defender Benoit Badiashile. He sent goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way but missed the target.

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder's penalty five minutes earlier had made it 2-2, moments after Gouiri and strike partner Andy Delort combined to set up midfielder Hicham Boudaoui.

After Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg limped off early on for Nice with a knee injury, Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin put Monaco ahead in the 39th from a right-wing cross by Gelson Martins.

Golovin had gone close in the 31st, when his goal-bound effort hit the back of Ben Yedder.

Delort, who had replaced Dolberg, equalized in the 50th as he headed in Gouiri's cross. Gouiri has four goals and two assists in six games.

Nice lost another player to injury when right back Jordan Lotomba went off with a calf injury soon after Delort's goal.

Monaco has just one win this season and is in 14th spot.

OTHER MATCHES

Angers dropped to fourth after losing 4-1 at home to Nantes for its first defeat this season.

High-flying Angers was brought down to earth when Nantes scored twice inside the first five minutes through Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Blas.

Captain Ismael Traore quickly pulled one back, but striker Randal Kolo Muani made it 3-1 midway through a pulsating first half and Blas added a late fourth for midtable Nantes.

Midfield schemer Teji Savanier grabbed an 87th-minute equalizer for Montpellier in a 1-1 draw at promoted Troyes.

Also, it was Clermont 1, Brest 1; and Reims 0, Lorient 0.

FAN VIOLENCE

On Saturday, the match between Lens and defending champion Lille was interrupted for about 30 minutes after fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime. Lens won 1-0.

The league’s disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the second high-profile incident of the season, after serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game.