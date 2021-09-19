Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Sports

Ravens lose S DeShon Elliott to concussion

The Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts to throw a pass as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempts to throw a pass as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive back DeShon Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez AP
BALTIMORE

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game against Kansas City with a concussion.

Baltimore has been decimated in both the offensive and defensive backfields so far this season. It lost cornerback Marcus Peters for the season to a knee injury, and cornerback Jimmy Smith has missed the first two games with ankle problems.

The Ravens are having their depth tested, which is not a fun position to be in against a team like the Chiefs. Rookie safety Brandon Stephens whiffed on an open-field tackle early in the second half as Byron Pringle scored on a 40-yard catch-and-run to put Kansas City up 28-17.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

NFL Football- INACTIVE

John Niyo: Can Lions’ rebrand stand glare of prime-time’s bright lights?

September 19, 2021 7:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service