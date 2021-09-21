Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Ray scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Rays

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays (84-65, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-58, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (12-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 233 strikeouts) Rays: Shane Baz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +112, Blue Jays -129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the Rays Monday.

The Rays are 47-28 on their home turf. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .348.

The Blue Jays have gone 41-34 away from home. The Toronto offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Robbie Ray recorded his 12th victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs for Toronto. Michael Wacha took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 34 home runs and is slugging .494.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 178 hits and is batting .321.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .301 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Taylor Walls: (illness), Wander Franco: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

