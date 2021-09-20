Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Hancock 0
North Hagerstown 42, Tuscarora 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
